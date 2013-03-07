Denim brand 7 For All Mankind goes 70s with Selfridges

Designer denim brand 7 For All Mankind have launched two new 70s-style flared jeans exclusively available at Selfridges – Oxford Street

They’re the denim brand of choice for stylish celebs including Sienna Miler, Rachel Bilson and the Olsen twins, and with the launch of two new styles we’re sure to be seeing 7 For All Mankind jeans even more stars.

DAY-TO-NIGHT CELEBRITY STYLE

7 For All Mankind have teamed up with Selfridges to produce two new styles that are exclusively available at the London Oxford Street store.

With both styles taking inspiration from the 70s trend of the moment, the Dojo and the Charlize feature wide-legged length that would be perfect teamed with a great pair of wedges.

SHOP: NEW IN STORE

So head to the store now to get your very own slice of 70s style.

By Sarah Smith