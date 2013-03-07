Day 4: New York Fashion Week highlights

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs' show (top left) is always hotly anticipated and he had us falling in love with his designs all over again. Madonna and boyfriend Jesus sat front row and watched the parade of models line down the runway with their hair in tight top-knots and Japanese-inspired make-up. There were ruffles, harem pants, transparent Alladin trousers and more than a couple of must-have bags.

Carolina Herrera

It wasn't all red carpet glamour at Carolina Herrera (top right), there were trousers and blouse combos but always in luxe, shiny fabrics. However it was those floor-sweeping gowns which are bound to crop up at an awards ceremony or three and our favourite was this regal purple number.

Zac Posen

New York's party girls will be overjoyed with Zac Posen's poppy show (bottom left) with a spectrum of bright shades from shocking pink to canary yellow, acid green and peony blue. Hemlines were mini or maxi and teeny bar-friendly clutches, skinny belts and novelty brooches added the finishing touches.

Thakoon

New York-based Thai designer, Thakoon (bottom right) has been snapped up by Sienna Miller, Helena Christensen and Michelle Obama for high profile events and he showed a collection that had more than a few figure-flattering frocks that are sure to turn up on an A-list back. The entire show was shot through with shades of bright, azure blue and the highlight was undoubtedly his artful draping.

By Pat McNulty