David Beckham to launch underwear range with H&M

David Beckham’s eagerly awaited Bodywear range will be available to buy in H&M stores from February 2012

After a year in the design process, it has been announced that David Beckham’s eagerly anticipated bodywear line for men is to be sold in the global highstreet store, H&M.

To be launched to coincide with Valentine’s Day 2012, new dad David has said of the partnership: “In H&M we have found the perfect partner to collaborate with going forward, I’m excited and looking forward to showcasing the range to H&M customers from February.”

And the excitement is mutual with Head of Design at H&M, Sofie Johansson, responding: “David Beckham is a true icon both of sport and style. It is incredibly exciting for H&M to be entering into a long-term partnership with him for his DAVID BECKHAM Bodywear line.”

David and his wife Victoria famously stripped down to their underwear in 2009 for Emporio Armani.

By Sarah Smith