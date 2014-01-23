David Beckham Has Us All A Little Flustered In The Teaser Of His H&M Video

David Beckham's H&M advert is due for realease during the Super Bowl on February 2nd, but the behind-the-scenes footage has just landed and it's got us all a little bit flustered.

Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn was responsible for creating the short film, which sees David Beckham running around London, jumping over walls and flying down zip wires.

Winding Refn described David as 'a magnet.' And we'd have to agree – we couldn't take our eyes off him, even if we weren't always sure where to look…

The father-of-four proves he's still in tip-top shape, as he runs about in his smalls, and this footage is proof that David Beckham did all of his own stunts. Not that we'd ever think otherwise.

While the former-footballer thinks he might be getting a 'bit old' for his Bodywear collection, we would have to disagree.

We can't wait to see the finished product.

By Olivia Marks