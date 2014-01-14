David Beckham Adds Childrenswear To His H&M Line

Bodywear for boys is coming... see how David Beckham is making his latest mark on the fashion industry

David Beckham continues to expand his fashion CV, as it's announced that the father-of-four has designed a children's line to add to his H&M Bodywear collection.

The new range for boys will follow in the spirit of David Beckham's main collection for the Swedish retailer, and will include vests, long johns, shirts and Henley tops.

Just like the grown-up version, the boys' collection has a vintage feel to it, with faded striped long-sleeved T-shirts and grey marl vests taking centre stage.

Meanwhile, the world waits in anticipation for the Super Bowl – and the launch of David Beckham's H&M campaign video, which will see Beckham running across London in pieces from his Bodywear collection.

We'll certainly be among the 90 million expected to tune in...

David Beckham's childrenswear offering will be available in H&M stores from January 30.

By Olivia Marks

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.

Watch David Beckham in his last H&M video, by Guy Ritchie...