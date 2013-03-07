Daisy Lowe reveals her Christmas party must-haves

Lucky Daisy Lowe has raided the high street fashion rails at H&M's HQ to choose her favourite picks from their Holiday Party Collection and offer up her top party dressing tips.
Top of her hit-list for festive bashes are a geo-print textured pencil skirt, which she says is "very feminine", some textured velvet harem pants, as she's currently "obsessed with the fabric and a pair of star earrings.
As for her ideal dancing outfit - a silver sequin mini, worn "with a black blazer and the trusty black dancing shoes."
Check out the video for more party outfit inspiration.
