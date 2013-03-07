Daisy Lowe models for Mango

Daisy Lowe is the new face of high street store Mango.

Daisy Lowe has been chosen to front Mango's A/W 09 catalogue campaign.

Daisy is already a dab hand at modelling, having previously appeared in campaigns for French Connection and Agent Provocateur, as well as being the face of Marc by Marc Jacobs.

We've been seeing quite a lot of Daisy in the past couple of weeks...As well as being in the front row of numerous London Fashion Week shows alongside her best pals Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof, she has also showed off her talent, modelling in a number of shows including Pam Hogg and Vivienne Westwood.

We love Daisy's famously quirky fashion style (she has a thing for high-waisted denim shorts and crop tops), but also the fact that she refuses to conform to the size-zero model ideal.

Daisy looks absolutely stunning in the sneak peek of the Mango campaign we managed to get our mitts on.

We're loving her rock-chick image. You go, girl!

By Camilla Swift