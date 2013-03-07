Daisy Lowe champions fashion talent

InStyle’s July cover girl and actress Clara Paget hit the NEWGEN fashion show to find out which designers will receive sponsorship at the next London Fashion Week…

From walking in Vivienne’s Westwood shows to posing for Biba to designing for Peacocks, Daisy Lowe is totally entrenched in Britain’s fashion scene, so it was no surprise to bump into our cover girl at last night’s NEWGEN runway show.

Partying alongside actress Clara Paget, the It-girl championed her fashion friend and master of the body-con dress, David Koma, who was one of the designers designated to receive sponsorship for London Fashion Week in September.

Holly Fulton, Loiuse Gray and Michael van der Ham will also be receiving funding from Topshop and the British Fashion Council for their catwalk show, while edgy jeweller Dominic Jones will host a presentation.

By Maria Milano