Fashion designers Basso and Brooke show you how to make your own printed frock!

With digital prints dominating the spring/summer catwalks at Mary Katrantzou, Preen, Peter Pilotto and Christopher Kane, the time has never been more right to invest in a patterned dress. But why settle for someone else’s print when you can create your very own original?

Basso & Brooke fashion designers Bruno Basso and Chris Brooke are offering you the unique opportunity to learn directly from their expertise at a day-long workshop at a luxurious central London venue. You’ll have the chance to quiz the designers in Q&A sessions, hear from guest speakers, and, the highlight of the day, create your own printed dress, worth £1,400!

You’ll also be treated to breakfast, lunch, tea and champagne as part of the day.

Of course this comes with a designer price tag - £3,800 for students and £4,200 for professionals and non-students – but if you can afford to splurge, we think this is a money can’t buy opportunity.

Anyone interested should email a letter of interest to Mrs Julia Fairchild at workshop@bassoandbrooke.com. The Workshop runs on 3 December.

By Maria Milano

