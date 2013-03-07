Countdown to the Masion Martin Margiela for H&M launch begins!

As we get ready for the hottest high street-designer collab - Masion Martin Margiela for H&M, 100 march through London’s streets…

As if they needed to make us more excited about their upcoming collaboration with legendary French house Maison Martin Margiela, H&M did just that with their 100 people silent manifesto across London.

A huge crowd marched through London’s landmarks yesterday greeting the Monday morning commuters and wearing white aprons and carrying placards in order to promote the new collection due to hit the stores this Thursday.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The march began at Waterloo and made it's way through Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus to finally arrive at the Covent Garden piazza.

Given that the previous collaborations with Versace, Lanvin and Marni have created queues of 1000s on launch day we’re sure this will be even bigger.

The collection is available in selected stores nationwide and online at http://www.hm.com from Thursday 15 November 2012.

GET A SNEAK PREVIEW OF THE MAISON MARTIN MARGIELA COLLECTION FOR H&M

By Bernadette Cornish