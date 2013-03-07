Could you be Britain's next top stylist? New Look is on the hunt...

New Look and T4 are on the hunt for Britain's next top stylist!

If you've ever fancied yourself a bit of a fashion pro, here's your chance to to bag your dream job! New Look and T4 are giving budding stylists a lifetime opportunity to show off their skills and walk away with a job as a New Look stylist.

New Look Style The Nation is the brand new show hitting our screens from 4 June and will see panel including New Look group director Barbara Horspool and Giles Deacon judge the stylists-to-be as they compete in a head-to-head catwalk competition.

T4 viewers will be able to cast their vote on the winning collection as regional finalists fight to land that lucrative styling job.

The New Look Style the Nation team will be hitting London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow throughout May so make sure you get your fashion feet on!

Fashionistas can also apply for the show via Channel4.com/takepart

By Annabelle Spranklen