Copenhagen Fashion Week SS15

From By Malene Birger to Designers Remix, we checked out the hottest shows that are scandi cool at Copenhagen Fashion Week

We were lucky enough to make a flying visit to Copenhagen Fashion Week to take in a flurry of the SS15 shows and top of our list was By Malene Birger, Designers Remix, Ganni and Baum and Pferdgarten (yes we struggle with the pronunciation too!).

Straight off the plane we were escorted to our first show, Ganni. Located on a rooftop tennis court – I'll give you one guess as to the inspiration behind the collection! Think clean white silhouettes, leafy prints and frozen daiquiris served by Copenhagen's finest model waiters in head to toe tennis whites. So far, so good.

Next up was Baum und Pferdgarten, the bass on the soundtrack quickly woke us from our tennis dream as row after row of models streamed past in criss cross prints and modern florals. The sports luxe theme was still apparent here with a gorgeous cobalt blue and white track pant on show, this time models wore towering tasselled heels not the cute plimsoles seen earlier in the day at Ganni.

Designer's Remix showed later that afternoon, perhaps our favourite show of the day where Creative Director, Charlotte Eskildsen brought out beautiful prairie style white cotton dresses and ruffles juxtaposed with black neoprene dungarees and minimalist apron dresses. The end note was a pleated extravaganza of floor length dresses leaving us drooling for more.

For our final show we hopped on a boat down the canal to a warehouse location for By Malene Birger's show and after party. Weary from a long day the show did not disappoint and we ended up coveting every look from the collection; the pom pom belts and jewellery inspired tribal sandals are the latest additions to our lust list. We ended the night with a live set by Tomas Barfod wishing we could hop backstage and put on some of the looks from the show as there were plenty of silver sequins perfect for a night out. Disco balls are in, right?

By Sophie Barrett/@sophsbarrett