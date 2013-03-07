Congrats! Victoria Beckham has baby girl

David and Victoria Beckham welcome baby daughter into the world! Find out the deets here...

Happy baby news for Victoria and David Beckham as they confirmed on Facebook yesterday that Vic gave birth to a healthy baby girl over the weekend. The happy couple have named her Harper Seven Beckham.

David wrote on his Facebook page: “I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham.”

And added: “Victoria is doing really well and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx”

With Eva Longoria and Prince William both potential godparents, there’s no doubt Harper Seven is going to be one lucky baby. And Victoria’s fellow Spice Girls showed their support too with both Mel B and Emma Bunton tweeting their excitement.

We can’t wait to see the baby pics!