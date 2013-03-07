Colin Firth and Vivienne Westwood launch Wool Modern with Prince Charles

Straight off a plane from Venice Film Festival, Colin Firth and his wife Livia headed to Pall Mall to join Prince Charles, Vivienne Westwood and Julien Macdonald amongst many others at the opening of Wool Modern.

Swathed in grey wool, Vivienne Westwood made the perfect icon for the Campaign for Wool joining Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on the exhibition’s red carpet. Meanwhile Colin Firth and Livia, in a fab fuchsia frock, were also there to show their support.

Running in line with the Campaign for Wool, the exhibition sees iconic wool designs by some of fashion’s best including Vivienne Westwood, Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano and Alexander McQueen displayed to highlight and promote the use of wool in modern industry.