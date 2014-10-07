Coco Rocha Just Announed Her Pregnancy In A Very Unusual Way

Another day, another celebrity pregnancy. And it seems with every new day, comes ever more ingenious ways of announcing the happy news.
This time the expectant mother in question – Coco Rocha – decided to let the world know about the upcoming addition to her family in a slightly more unusual way than most.
While Blake Lively yesterday revealed that she was pregnant via a sneakily placed photo on her website, Preserve, Coco Rocha chose the medium of film to reveal her big news.
@JamesEdwardConran and I are absolutely thrilled to announce that after 4 years of marriage we are expanding our family and expecting our first child spring of 2015! - James & Coco
Dressed in a beige bodysuit, Coco is filmed in 360 whilst stood in a platform in a ballet-like pose. The camera then zooms in on her tummy, and the words 'Baby Conran arriving spring 2015' pop up on screen. If ever there was a way to make a unique pregnancy announcement, this is it.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Coco wrote: 'James Conran and I are absolutely thrilled to announce that after 4 years of marriage we are expanding our family and expecting our first child spring of 2015!'
Forget nest season's collections – this is going to be the biggest launch in fashion...
By Olivia Marks