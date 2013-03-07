Coco Rocha and Zac Posen celebrate 111th anniversary of Bergdorf Goodman

Coco Rocha, Zac Posen and fashion fans glam up for Bergdorf Goodman’s 111th anniversary in New York

Every stylista knows that a stop off at luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman is a must on every trip to New York and celebrity fashion fans including Coco Rocha, Zac Posen and Roberto Cavalli were eager to celebrate its 111th anniversary with an uber-glam party at the Plaza.

With models draping their designer pals arms, Coco Rocha teamed up with Zac Posen wearing a stunning scarlet mermaid gown complemented with a rouge pout and an elegant up-do.

Roberto Cavalli stood side-by-side with statuesque model Karolina Kurkova, demonstrated the true power of the trouser suit in a printed pairing teamed with silver Christian Louboutin courts.

Marchesa duo Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman paired up on the red carpet while fellow fashion designers Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Joseph Altuzarra and Michael Kors got suited and booted to party in style.

