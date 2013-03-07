Coast launches its online wedding shop!

Inspired to tie the knot by celebrity brides Lily Allen, Kate Moss and Kate Middleton? Then check out Coast's new online wedding boutique at coast-stores.com. With 40 exclusive bridesmaid dress styles and a stunning s/s 2012 flower-girl dress collection, it's a one-stop shop for stress-free wedding shopping.

In addition to the gorgeous flower-girl gowns, which feature silk-sateen waistbands and ivory boleros, the wedding shop also features jewellery and accessories, plus a swatch order service. Who says you can't be in control of your wedding from the comfort of the sofa? Plus for wedding guests, there's a whole range of chic, stylish outfits and accessories for every dress code.

Planning a wedding can be stressful and time-consuming, so try booking a free Coast by Appointment: the service gives you access to expert advice from in-store style advisers. Visit coast-stores.com for more details.

By Deborah Baker