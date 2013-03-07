Coach arrives on London’s Bond Street

America’s premiere accessories label, loved by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, opens its first European flagship in London. PLUS WIN a coach bag!

In honour of Coach’s 70th anniversary, the luxury American label is hitting London’s swanky Bond Street this week with Gwyneth Paltrow, the face of the autumn/winter campaign, throwing open the doors of the 6,900sq ft shop.

SHOP THE LATEST FASHION TRENDS

Packed with mouth-watering arm candy, the boutique will also feature the 41 Collection, three exclusive styles of handbags created in celebration of its address on 41 Bond Street and the label’s birthday in 1941. Also nestled in the flagship, custom-built by the Coach Architecture Group, you’ll find men’s and women’s shoes, outerwear, jewellery, watches and fragrance.

In honour of our own birthday, we’ve teamed up with Coach to offer YOU the chance to win a bespoke Coach bag worth £795! ENTER NOW!

By Maria Milano