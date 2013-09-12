Club Monaco Comes To London

MORE FASHION NEWS

Best-known and loved for its timeless classics mixed with modern pieces, Club Monaco is a brand synonymous with affordable luxury. Quintessentially New York in style, the global brand's Autumn Winter 2013 collection is focused on natural hues and tactile fabrics, and it will now be available for you to peruse and purchase in west London.

The brand new shop, which will also feature artwork from local designers, opens today, 12 September, on Westbourne Grove. BK