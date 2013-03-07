Clemence Poesy named the new face of G-Star!

It looks like we're going to be seeing even more of the gorgeous French It-girl and Harry Potter actress Clemence Poesy with news just in that she is set to be the new face of G-Star.

She's already a Chanel show staple and as a natural beauty and style icon, it's no wonder the hip label have taken the rising actress on, following the super stylish footsteps of Liv Tyler and Elettra Wiedemann.

The SS12 campaign was shot by Anton Corbijn and Clemence will be featured together with artist, filmmaker and musician Vincent Gallo.

Speaking about her new role, Clemence, said: "I got to know G-Star through their campaigns and Anton Corbijn’s photography. It comes out in magazines, it’s different, it’s very simple, and it’s got something very Rock & Roll."

By Annabelle Spranklen