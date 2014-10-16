Claridges Has Revealed Who's Designing Its Christmas Tree And It's Fabulous

Claridges has signed up Dolce & Gabbana to design their iconic christmas tree for the second year in a row

Is this the most fabulous Christmas tree ever? We reckon so. For a second year in a row Dolce & Gabbana have joined forces with London's iconic Mayfair hotel, Claridges to inject some festive spirit into its lobby.

Never ones to stray too far from their Italian heritage, Dolce's tree this year will be surrounded by a magical enchanted forest and decorated with adorable woodland creatures. So far, so Sicilian.

Dedicating their tree to 'all the children of the world', Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are adorning it with hand painted blown glass spheres illustrating famous landmarks symbolising the many Christmas traditions all over the world.

So what do the designers think? 'Christmas is the happiest time of the year for children and we want to celebrate it with a tree that brings together all the different cultures from around the world. We thought of an enchanted forest where the real meets the unreal, just as it does the night before Christmas.'

We're feeling a serious bout of Christmas tree envy coming on.

Check out Dolce & Gabbana's fairytale Christmas tree at Claridges - unveiled on November 19th.

Can't wait that long? Feast your eyes on last year's D&G couture Christmas tree below:

Last night @dolcegabbana weaved their magic and we're pleased to reveal the Claridge's Christmas Tree 2013

By George Driver/@iamgdriver