Claire Danes to wear custom-made Narciso Rodriguez wedding dress

Claire Danes is no bridezilla – her long-term friend Narciso Rodriguez is designing her wedding dress and she says she is “just trusting him implicitly”.

Claire was the designer's date to the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York on Monday night, where she wore a black figure-hugging Narciso Rodriguez dress (natch), accessorised with a Tod's clutch and Tiffany jewellery.

Narciso may have come away empty-handed (he was nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year, won by Kate and Laura Mulleavy for their label Rodarte), but he won the commission for Claire's wedding gown.

The 30-year-old actress is due to marry Brit actor Hugh Dancy (who starred in Confessions of a Shopaholic) this September, after announcing their engagement in February.

On the red carpet, the actress confirmed, "He's making it. I get weepy... more emotional than I was expecting. I'm so privileged. I'm collaborating a little bit, but I'm just trusting him implicitly. I'm offering my ideas, but they always pale in comparison to his."

Being squired round a party by a designer is clearly the way to go: when a fellow party-goer ripped Claire's train, Narciso was on hand to provide emergency fashion fixes. Let's just hope no one treads on the wedding dress...

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood

Getting married? Check out all the hottest Celebrity Weddings!

See more Claire Danes in our Celebrity A-Z!

Check out all the celebrity photos from the CFDA Awards

