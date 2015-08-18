Cinderella Needs HOW Long To Get Ready?! See Inside Her Wardrobe With Our Exclusive Video

Cinderella's iconic blue ballgown and glass slipper got a Swarovski makeover in 2015, and now you can go behind the scenes of the most fashionable film of the year. Check out our exclusive costume clip below for how Cinders and her fellow ball-goers got ready for the night of the year

Ever wanted to see inside Cinderella’s wardrobe? The owner of that glass slipper definitely stepped up her style when she went to meet Prince Charming at the ball, and Cinderella’s 2015 movie remake was no exception.

The live-action film featuring Lily James as everyone’s favourite rags-to-riches Disney princess starred a scene-stealing gown encrusted with Swarovski crystals, and a glass slipper that’s now on show at the V&A’s Shoes: Pleasure and Pain exhibition, but if you want to go behind the scenes, we have an exclusive video above that you might want to see…

Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell had the tough task of dressing over 400 extras in full costume, starting with the gown, gloves and shoes, before adding Swarovski jewellery and handing each actress over to the hair and make-up team for a Disney makeover and bejeweled hair accessories.

And the boys? Gold brocade military jackets, neck ruffs and powdered wigs don’t come easy, you know. We break down the full Cinderella costume experience in numbers…

400 extras, plus the main cast, had to be dressed head to toe in full Cinderella style, including gowns, wigs and jewellery

Hundreds of seamstresses worked on making all the costumes from scratch for months before filming, as well as being on site for last-minute touch ups

Cinderella’s dress took over 500 man-hours to complete, with 20 people working on the stunning gown. It has not one, but eight skirts

Lily’s iconic blue ballgown was encrusted with over 111,000 Swarovski crystals, not including the ones used on that infamous glass slipper

6 versions of the glass slipper were produced before the final one was chosen, made up of three crystal pieces and taking 150 hours to develop. It weighs just over 1kg

Head make-up artist Naomi Donne led a team of over 100 hair and make-up artists who gave all the extras stunning Disney makeovers, including embellished wigs

It took four people four hours to finish getting each extra ready. That’s over 2,000 hours in total for the entire cast per day

Cinderella is available on Disney Blu-Ray TM and DVD from 24th August