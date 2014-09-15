Christopher Kane And Nars Are Set To Collaborate

Christopher Kane and Nars are set to join forces on a new collaboration, it has been revealed today

As Christopher Kane unveiled his spring summer 2015 collection at London Fashion Week this afternoon, we can also reveal that the designer is set to collaborate with cosmetics brand Nars on a range of make-up.

The new line debuted on the faces of his models on his runway, in a collection that was dedicated to the late Louise Wilson, and took inspiration from Kane's own school uniform.

While the colours of the clothes were bold – all wine red, cornflower blue, creamy whites and black – we'll need a better look at the models' faces to ascertain exactly what we might be getting from the Nars collection. But what we did see: flashes of matte pink lipstick and flushed cheeks, we liked.

However seeing as this is a spring collection, we won't be able to get our hands on the products – which will feature bits for face, eyes and cheeks – until May 2015.

Boo hiss we say to that. But then again, it's always nice to have things to look forward to, right?

By Olivia Marks