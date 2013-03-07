Christian Louboutin unveils sketches of his 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

See the sketches for the Christian Louboutin 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection here!

Celebrating 20 years of that luxe red sole, Christian Louboutin is launching a capsule collection of shoes and bags that are set to be on every fashionable foot from Blake Lively to Kate Moss. Sneak a peek at the stunning sketches here…

SEE THE SKETCHES HERE

Comprising of twenty styles of shoes and six bags, the 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection will be available to buy from the soon-to-launch online boutique, as well as at an exclusive pop-up store in Selfridges on 27 February and in Christian Louboutin boutiques from March.

A-Z OF WHAT'S HOT IN FEBRUARY

Check back to InStyle.co.uk tomorrow to see the designs in all their glory!