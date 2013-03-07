Christian Louboutin unveils sketches of his 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

Celebrating 20 years of that luxe red sole, Christian Louboutin is launching a capsule collection of shoes and bags that are set to be on every fashionable foot from Blake Lively to Kate Moss. Sneak a peek at the stunning sketches here…
Comprising of twenty styles of shoes and six bags, the 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection will be available to buy from the soon-to-launch online boutique, as well as at an exclusive pop-up store in Selfridges on 27 February and in Christian Louboutin boutiques from March.
Check back to InStyle.co.uk tomorrow to see the designs in all their glory!