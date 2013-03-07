Christian Louboutin teams up with Bella Freud for new capsule collection

King of the red sole Christian Louboutin and queen of slogan knitwear Bella Freud have come together to create a fab Fetish themed autumn/winter collection...

One of this season's hottest trends, knitwear is huge for autumn/winter and from boho knits at Isabel Marant to bright patterns at Jil Sander, the humble sweater gets a total reworking. And getting in on the trend, fashion powerhouses Bella Freud and Christian Louboutin have joined forces to produce a capsule collection of AW11 Fetish knitwear.

Ever since Kate Moss donned a 'Ginsberg is God' monochrome sweater in 2003, there's been no wool pulled over the eyes of Ms Freud, whose name has become synomonous with quirky, current knitwear.

Inspired by fetishism, the 100% Merino Cashwool jumpers in the collection feature four different designs and are adorned with glittery lurex footwear and the word 'fetish', in gothic script.

Sweaters, jumper dresses and leotards make up the collection, which ranges from £240 - £400 and can be purchased at bellafreud.co.uk.

By Pandora Sykes