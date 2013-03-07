Christian Louboutin’s Crazy Horse cabaret collaboration

Christian Louboutin is the first-ever “guest creator” at the most avant-garde cabaret in Paris

Having welcomed many “guest creatures” on to its legendary stage, notably Dita Von Teese and Pamela Anderson, the Crazy Horse Paris is pleased to announce its first ever “guest creator” Christian Louboutin.

Since 1951, Crazy Horse Paris has perfected shows combining creativity and audacity with stunning dancers to produce captivating shows dedicated to celebrating women.

Christian, the acclaimed originator of the red sole, was invited to give his fresh interpretation of the Crazy show, which he describes as “an iconic Paris monument”. Assisted by Patricia Folly, choreographer and dancer at Le Crazy, and director David Lynch, he has directed four unique tableux entitled Feu (fire).

“For these numbers I have focused on the lower half of the body. The language of legs can express any and every feeling, and without giving too much away, the body becomes the flame”, he reveals.



See Feu from 4 March to 31 May (00 33 1 47 23 32 32; reservation@lecrazyhorseparis.com).

By Deborah Baker