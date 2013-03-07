Christian Louboutin rules the runways at London Fashion Week!

Apart from presenting stunning Autumn collections, Mark Fast, Mary Katrantzou, Jonathan Saunders, Michael van der Ham, Todd Lynn and Holly Fulton had something else in common this Fashion Week – the gorgeous heels in their shows were all designed by Christian Louboutin.

At Holly Fulton’s show, patent black heels provided the perfect balance to her neon pink and black patterns, and contrasting printed metallic and aqua tones peep toes complemented Michael van der Ham’s gorgeous collection.

Booties in blue suede and luxe leathers accompanied Todd Lynn’s show, and studded boots in a rainbow of tones were also the order of the day at Mary Katrantzou’s Autumn show.

Everything from suede boots to bow embellished peep-toes rocked the runway at Jonathan Saunders’ show, and some of our favourite heels featured at Mark Fast, where models wore gorgeous anklestrap shoes, turning to show the slick red soles beneath.