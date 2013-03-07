Chopard and Giuseppe Zanotti create the world’s most precious shoes

Chopard and Giuseppe Zanotti have joined forces to create a pair of jewel-encrusted stilettos to be auctioned at Cannes tonight!

A first in the world of Haute Joaillerie, Chopard has collaborated with Italian shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti to create a completely unique pair of jewel-encrusted stilettos and matching earrings.

In a triumph of skill, jewelers, stone-cutters and shoemakers alike have spent several hundred hours working on the pink satin stilettos that feature 600 briolette-cut stones totaling an awe-inspiring 360 carats.

And the same sparkling rubellites, pink sapphires, diamonds and rubies that adorn the shoes have been set into a stunning pair of hoop earrings too.

Making their debut on the Cannes red carpet, model Anja Rubik will make her way to the Palais des Festivals wearing the cherry pink and sparkling set before they are auctioned at the Cinema Against AIDS dinner on behalf of amfAR.

