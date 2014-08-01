Chloe Goes Thelma And Louise For AW14

by: Olivia Marks
1 Aug 2014
The French fashion house's new campaign video evokes the spirit of one of our favourite movies

Chloe has released a new video for autumn winter 2014, and it's made us want to don a pair of shades, a cosy knit and a headscarf and ride off into the sunset with our best pal.

Starring Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the short film shows the girls driving a convertible through a leafy town in upstate New York, whilst looking impeccable turned out in Chloe's new collection.

The brand's creative director, Clare Waight Keller, said of the video: As with the collection, I wanted to create this sense of mystery, something strange and a little bit wild. I liked the idea of two girls escaping, moving forward. There’s a real beauty in the idea of chasing something hopeful

Fashion seems to be having a moment with the girly road trip right now – just check out Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne's recent jaunt into the desert for Net-A-Porter.

If anyone's got a convertible we can borrow, let us know...

