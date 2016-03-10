WATCH: What Would Chiara Ferragni Save From A House Fire?

Chiara Ferragni: super blogger, designer and now the face of Amazon Fashion. With such an impressive CV you would be forgiven for thinking there’s nothing this gal can do? Except there is… Watch to find out as Joshington Hosts talks wardrobe sizes and ERMM chicken claws with the first lady of fashion blogging.

Joshington Hosts: Is there anything you don’t do?

Chiara Ferragni: I mean I don’t do dishes and I don’t cook either! Everything else I can do!

JH: I want to know, how big is your wardrobe?

CF: It’s big, actually. I have two. I recently got this new house in Beverly Hills and I have a walk-in one there. I am still organizing it and then I have another one in Milan that’s a mess, it’s not as organized or as big as the other one. Then I always have suitcases everywhere. At the moment I am travelling through fashion month with 4 cases.

JH: I mean you are not travelling light babe!

CF: I never travel light!

JH: Obviously you are the new face of Amazon Fashion, what is the most ridiculous thing you have bought online?

CF: Years and years ago I was obsessed with these Pamela Love necklaces and they had a claw, like an eagle claw, which was silver. Then I found one on this random website. I thought it was a fake claw and when it arrived it was a real one, cut off from the animal! It came to my house and it was disgusting, it was a chicken claw or something.

JH: Heaven forbid your house was on fire, but if the fire fighters said you could run in to save one thing what would it be?

CF: I mean I would save my Hermes croc Kelly bag. It’s always been a dream of mine to own it so I would save that.

REX

JH: If you were a cartoon character and you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it be?

CF: I would wear flares or skinny jeans. Or vintage jeans – I love vintage Levi’s. Then a striped sweater or tshirt that gives something more to the look without being too much. Then a black leather jacket and a hat. When I don’t know what to wear I wear that. I love hats, especially when you have bad hair days. In the London weather it’s saved my hair!

JH: What’s your biggest Fashion Week mishap?

CF: At the beginning there were so many, it wasn’t glamorous. My assistant and I would travel around and stay in the smallest hotels, in the weirdest areas. He would never wake me up on time for the shows because he always wanted to party. We would carry around my Balenciaga bag with my change of clothes and I would end up changing in the back of cabs or in toilets. It’s a lot smoother now; I have a team of ten people.

Watch the video above to see the full interview of Chiara with Joshington Hosts, our new weekly fashion vlog!

