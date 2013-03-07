Cheryl Cole reveals sneak preview of her new shoe collection with StylistPick!

Get ready to shop, Cheryl Cole gives us a sneak peek at her spring summer shoe collection with StylistPick…

With her first collection in December proving a real hit, Cheryl Cole's Spring Summer shoe range for StylistPick.com promises to be even better…

MORE CHERYL COLE PICTURES

Posting a sneaky snap on Twitter, Cheryl revealed: "Ok so no-one is in the office @stylistpick and I'm not sure if I'm allowed to do this but I can't help myself.. LOOK AT THESE beauties I have coming for the S/S collection.."

Sneaking the pics of the sizzling new wedges, no doubt Cheryl's got plenty of shoe-treats in store for us in her new collection.

CHECK OUT CHERYL'S CURRENT COLLECTION

Watch this space!

WATCH CHERYL COLE'S STYLE TRANSFORMATION VIDEO!