Cheryl Cole, Nicole Richie and Hilary Duff love Isabel Marant!

A-listers including Cheryl Cole, Nicole Richie and Hilary Duff have been flocking to Isabel Marant for the latest It print

First seen on Cheryl Cole as she arrived back in LA, Isabel Marant’s neo-Navajo print has become a must-wear with Hilary Duff opting for it in a playful tiered mini dress and Nicole Richie rocking the luxe label's skinny jeans.

SEE MORE CHERYL STYLE PICKS

At fist glance, Cheryl’s printed trews looked like an homage to the X Factor, and although we wouldn’t put it past the Geordie lass’ sense of humour, we should’ve known the style maven was stating her place at the top of the style pack.

NEW SEASON STYLE TIPS

For not only did Hilary Duff choose the print for her appearance on Good Morning America, but Nicole Richie followed suit too, wearing the print in a more subtle style to work her new rockier edge.

Who will be wearing it next we wonder!

By Sarah Smith