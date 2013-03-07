Check out this summer’s It trousers

Last summer, for the first time in years, trousers took over from the dress as the cornerstone of a cool and casual everyday wardrobe. The It-pair spotted on everyone, from Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester to SJP on the school run, was J Brand’s Houlihans. With their multiple pockets and soft olive green hue, they put cargos back on the fashion map definitively.
This season, however, the Earharts, also by J Brand, are eclipsing the Houlihans. Named after aviator Amelia Earhart, they feature an elasticised zippered cuff and that perfect cropped length.
We love them for their versatility – wear with gladiators and a tucked-in white shirt by day and with a silky vest and strappy sandals by night.
By Maria Milano