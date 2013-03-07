Check out this summer’s It trousers

The J Brand Earharts take over from the Houlihans as THE cargos of the season

Last summer, for the first time in years, trousers took over from the dress as the cornerstone of a cool and casual everyday wardrobe. The It-pair spotted on everyone, from Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester to SJP on the school run, was J Brand’s Houlihans. With their multiple pockets and soft olive green hue, they put cargos back on the fashion map definitively.

This season, however, the Earharts, also by J Brand, are eclipsing the Houlihans. Named after aviator Amelia Earhart, they feature an elasticised zippered cuff and that perfect cropped length.

We love them for their versatility – wear with gladiators and a tucked-in white shirt by day and with a silky vest and strappy sandals by night.

From £265 at Trilogy

By Maria Milano