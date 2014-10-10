Check Out The Top Notch Downton Abbey App

With the current series about to come to an end and the forthcoming Christmas Special still in the far away future, we’re left with the ghastly prospect of no Downton Abbey fix for months on end!

But fear not, the creators of the show have come to our rescue once again and released a new app Downtonisms which features some of the most memorable quotes from our favourite characters. To celebrate the app’s launch, the ladies of InStyle were invited to enjoy a luxurious champagne afternoon tea at the Ham Yard Hotel in Soho before being treated to an elocution lesson by Tim Pritchett. Very good m’Lord! While we may be more Mrs Patmore than the Dowager Countess, the event was jolly good fun and introduced us to our new favourite time-killing app. We’ll be using it to brighten up our mornings, just not at breakfast, for heavens sake!

Borne out of the show’s popularity and its presence on social media, the app creators kept track of which one-liners were regularly shared over Twitter alongside a soundboard where you can relive some of the best moments by characters such as the Dowager and Lady Edith. The app also features a quiz where you can test your knowledge of the Abbey and its inhabitants. Let battle commence! Cue a heavy dose of Downton mania and a newly found competitive streak. It seems that we’re not the only fans of the app, with Rob James-Collier (who plays Thomas Barrow) and Allen Leech (Tom Branson) giving it their seal of approval. Spiffing!

As for us, we’ll be replaying our favourite quote around the office: ‘If you’re tired of style, you’re tired of life.’

Download the Downtonisms app on Itunes

By Josie Ayre/@josieayre