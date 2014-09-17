Check Out Harrod's Celeb-Filled Shoe Heaven Launch

We went to Harrod's Shoe Heaven launch party and here's what happened...

Celebrating the end of London Fashion Week was last night's official launch of Harrod's new Shoe Heaven aka 42,000 sq ft of pure shoe deliciousness. From the celebs to the canapes here's what went down on the 5th floor.

Who Was There?

Everyone who's anyone and others in between. From George Lamb and Dominic Cooper to Suki Waterhouse and Edie Campbell it was an official celeb fest. The fashion contingent were out in force as well with Nicholas Kirkwood, Charlotte Dellal and Manolo Blahnik stopping by to check out their dedicated shoe spaces. And, of course, supermodel and London Fashion Week party girl Jourdan Dunn, who was wearing an edgy pair of UGG's, was there to check out the hot shoes on offer.

What Was The Soundtrack?

With Mark Ronson on the decks (rocking a leopard print blazer no less) the tunes were pure funk, filling the dancefloor with Beyonce and Prince. Charlotte Dellal in matching leopard print got her groove on side by side with the DJ himself.

What Did We Eat?

Delicious canapes served by beautiful men in tuxes. Truffle and parmesan risotto cubes and tiny glitter topped shortbreads in the shape of shoes, well this is Shoe Heaven.

And The Drinks?

It's a fashion party so champers is a must dahling! Bellinis made with fresh peach puree and cocktails in cut glass tumblers made for a party with just enough old school glamour.

But More Importantly, How Were The Shoes?

Amazing. The space is ginormous and frankly the mirrored walls and floors had us a little lost. Or maybe that was the champagne. Either way, we weren't complaining. Ascending a flight of stairs to the dedicated Manolo Blahnik shoe suite or relaxing in the massive Christian Louboutin lounge, this might just be our fav new hangout.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver