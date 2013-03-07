Charlotte Casiraghi is the new face of Gucci!

Monaco Princess Charlotte Casiraghi has been announced as the new face of Gucci…

We can expect a very royal look from Gucci’s next campaign, as they have announced Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Grace Kelly and fourth in line to the throne of Monaco as their new ambassador!

A-Z OF WHAT’S HOT IN MARCH!

Already the official equestrian ambassador for the brand, Charlotte has designed riding clothes for Gucci, and wears exclusive designs made for her by Gucci head Frida Giannini when she competes in show jumping.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON ON HER LATEST ROYAL ENGAGEMENT

We can’t wait to see the results of this fashion royalty collaboration!