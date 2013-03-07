Charlize Theron’s fashion double whammy

Nothing cheers us up more than seeing a celeb go all-out on the red carpet and last night it was Charlize Theron’s turn for the spotlight.

LOOK OF THE DAY

The stunning actress worked not one but two show-stopping looks yesterday as she promoted her latest film, Young Adult.

Kicking off with a cream and black slinky number by Antonio Berardi, the leggy Charlize’s first port of call was the David Letterman Show in New York, where she chatted to the TV host about her role in the romantic comedy about a divorcee who rekindles a relationship with her married ex-boyfriend.

FESTIVE CELEBRITY PICTURES

Later, for some after-hours fun, Charlize upped the sexy factor even more with the red leather dress she sported to the film’s premiere. Even her hair, coaxed into a super-textured bob, looked ready to party!

By Maria Milano