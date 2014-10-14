Chanel's New No 5 Film Starring Gisele Is Nearly Here – And It Looks Amazing

Chanel has released some teaser pictures from the new No 5 film directed by Baz Luhrmann

It's almost time for the unveiling of Chanel's new No 5 film – it hits TV screens on Saturday and online tomorrow – but in the meantime, we've got some sneak peek stills to share.

Shot by Baz Luhrmann, who was also the director behind that Nicole Kidman Moulin Rouge-inspired Chanel ad in 2004 (yes it really was ten years ago), this short film promises to be a visual feast – not least because it stars Brazilian beauty Gisele.

So what can we expect from the film? Well, according to the press release, the 2014 Chanel woman is someone who 'knows exactly who she is and is free to make her own choices.'

Which translates into TV advert terms, according to Luhrmann, as 'a woman who can be with herself on a beach, can be with her child, can have an aspirational and fulfilling work life, and at the same time she can have a true relationship; she can have romance.'

We already know from Gisele's own Instagram that athere's a beach scene as the model shared a snap of herself carrying a surfboard bearing two interlocking Cs, and from the look of these teaser pics, romance with a handsome man (in this case Michiel Huisman) will feature heavily, too.

Gisele has some pretty iconic No 5 shoes to fill: Marilyn Monroe, Catherine Deneuve, Carole Bouquet and Nicole Kidman have all starred in Chanel No 5 ads. But it's clearly something the super has taken in her Chanel trainer-clad stride...

We can't wait to see the finished product, but in the meantime you can get a taster of the advert with a 'making of' video below...

By Olivia Marks