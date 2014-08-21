Chanel's New London Takeover

Anyone familiar with the work of Karl Lagerfeld will know he doesn't really do things by halves. And really, why open one Chanel store in London when you can open five? Green Park's red-carpeted luxury shopping strip, the Burlington Arcade, will soon play host to five new Chanel shopping spaces which will open in the autumn - just in time for the Christmas shopping rush.

The five new stores follow the opening last year of Chanel's whopping three-storey flagship just around the corner on Bond Street. If they're anying as fabulous as that one then we're in for a treat. Even if, for us at least, it might have to be more of a window shop.

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia