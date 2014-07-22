Chanel's Apartment Comes To London

Coco Chanel's Paris apartment is not open to the public, but a new exhibition by Sam Taylor Johnson will allow us to finally see inside where the designer worked

Coco Chanel's Paris apartment is a mecca for any serious fashion devotee, despite the fact that any pilgrim who makes the journey can't actually go inside. Kept as it was since the designer last worked and entertained in it (Coco lived down the road at The Ritz, natch), 31 Rue Cambon has not seen any visitors since she died in 1971.

But now, artist and filmmaker Sam Taylor Johnson (and also director of Fifty Shades of Grey) has been granted access to the apartment, in order to capture on camera the place that was so central to Coco Chanel life's and work – and to finally let us all see what's beyond the door.

Entitled Scond Floor, the resulting 45 photographs will be on show at the Saatchi Gallery in London from 12 - 22 of September, and will include images of the famous white satin-covered bergère Chanel posed on in 1937, as well as pictures of gilded lions, crystal chandeliers and walls lined with works by Shakespeare, Voltaire and Byron.

'Shooting at Coco Chanel’s apartment was an unexpectedly absorbing experience,' said Taylor-Johnson. 'The essence of Chanel is firmly rooted there in all of her possessions, and I truly believe that her spirit and soul still inhabit the second floor.'

And we can't wait to see it...

By Olivia Marks