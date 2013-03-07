Chanel World launches in Harrods!

Check out over 20,000 square feet of Chanel fashions, beauty must-haves and a very special fashion exhibition in Harrods this month

For your very own Alice in Wonderland moment, head straight to Harrods where you’ll be treated to a unique fashion adventure with Chanel. From taking over ALL the windows on the Brompton Road façade of the legendary department store with Karl Lagerfeld’s rock chic autumn/winter 2011/12 collection to creating a series of mini boutiques within the shop packed with exclusive fashions, accessories, jewellery and the new limited-edition Knightsbridge make-up collection, this is the ultimate shopping experience for any die-hard Chanel fan.

And if that wasn’t enough, shoppers can also visit a one-off exhibition, called Une Promenade, on the third floor where, behind a curtain of pearl beads, they will find an enchanted garden (last seen at the Chanel spring/summer fashion show), a 2.55 exhibition showcasing the work that goes into making one of the legendary quilted handbags, a display of haute couture gowns in a replica of Coco’s apartment and an ode to the iconic Chanel No 5 perfume bottle.

We have literally died and gone to heaven.

Chanel World is open for three weeks from 5 September. Une Promenade is open for three weeks from 6 September.

By Maria Milano