Chanel open their first beauty store!

Mime artists and beauty vending machines… InStyle went to the opening of Chanel’s first stand alone beauty store!

It’s the news all beauty junkies have been waiting for - Chanel have opened their first stand alone beauty store in London’s Covent Garden, and it’s packed full of their gorgeous cosmetics and super chic style!

And InStyle was lucky enough to get an early sneak peek inside the beauty haven, where we drooled over the rows of their IT nail varnishes and glosses, not to mention the Chanel branded London taxi as well as their very own Chanel mime artist!

With celebs including Laura Bailey, who came along to the opening in a gorgeous baby blue number, and Jade Parfitt already stocking up, you’ll be in very fashionable company as you browse the black and white stocked shelves.

The Chanel pop up shop will be open in Covent Garden’s piazza until 24 December.