Chanel Makes A Feminist Statement With The Help Of Gisele, Kendall And Cara

A host of A-list models, and an even starrier crowd, made for another memorable Chanel show

You can always trust Chanel to put on one helluva show, and Karl Lagerfeld and his super-talented team certainly did not disappoint with his spring summer 2015 collection.

Turning the city's Grand Palais into a replica of a Parisian street – complete with puddles and manhole covers – models came down the runway brandishing banners with provocative feminist statements (some with a certain amount of Chanel tounge-in-cheekedness to them, but all with a message of female empowerment).

Twitter grabbed the opportunity to promote Emma Watson's #HeForShe campaign, which will no doubt please the actress-turned-UN Goodwill Ambassador, and all its supporters.

And you couldn't have hoped for a more A-list model army to get on board with the message. Cara Delevingne led the pack with a megaphone in hand with Kendall Jenner close behind.

But it was Gisele we were really interested in, as she made a rare appearance for Kaiser Karl, and shared a gorgeous backstage selfie straight after the show.

Of course, the FROW was no less noteworthy. Alexa Chung was spotted sporting a white shirt, blazer and mini skirt (and a pair of Google Glass specs), while Poppy Delevingne supported her younger sister from the stands. Kris Jenner was also there to cheer on Kendall, who made her second appearance for the French fashion house.

All in all, another hit for Mr Lagerfeld...

By Olivia Marks