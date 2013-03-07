Chanel, Armani Prive and Givenchy create more haute couture drama

Armani goes green, Chanel goes jet set and Givenchy unveils some seriously bling jewellery at Paris haute couture

Another day in Paris, another line-up of seriously breathtaking gowns. Yesterday Karl Lagerfeld took centre stage with his Chanel haute couture collection, which paraded before the likes of Diane Kruger, Cameron Diaz, Vanessa Paradis, Laura Bailey and Clemence Poesy on the set of the most luxurious jet plane we've ever seen.

Tweed shifts (some with cut-out shoulders, some without) came encrusted with coloured pearls at the collar, sleeves and hems while diaphanous gowns in delicate teal and periwinkle came with drop waists and genius concealed pockets.

Meanwhile, at Armani Prive, master designer Giorgio worked on a palette of green, from sea foam to acid bright for his sculpted skirt suits and silk column gowns. Sequin-embellished jackets with peaked shoulders topped the gowns for a rock & roll edge.

And finally, Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy unveiled a series of carpet-sweepers that looked made for Rooney Mara. From their slinky silhouettes to their monochrome palette (and the odd splash of metallic) to the oversized, shoulder-grazing earrings, this collection was made for the red carpet.

By Maria Milano