Chanel Announces Its Exciting New Campaign Star

Chanel No. 5 was famously the only thing Marilyn Monroe wore to bed at night. And now, fifty-one years after the movie star’s death, Chanel are honouring their most famous customer by appointing her as the face of its iconic No. 5 fragrance.

In a print and TV campaign that will be rolled out this autumn, Marilyn will be pictured her most fabulous, with her curves poured into a figure-hugging dress, holding a bottle of her favourite fragrance.

And in a recent trawl through archives on the star, Chanel discovered an unreleased recording of Marilyn’s now famous comments on Chanel and her bedtime regime, that she gave during an interview with Marie Claire in 1960. Marilyn confirmed the sincerity of her love for N°5 : “You know, they ask me questions. Just an example : ‘What do you wear to bed? A pyjama top? The bottoms of the pyjamas? A nightgown ?’ So I said, ‘Chanel N°5’, because it’s the truth… And yet, I don’t want to say ‘nude’. But it’s the truth!”

It truly is the perfect partnership. We can’t wait to see the campaign in full...

