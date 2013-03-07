CFDA Fashion Awards 2011: Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba in style-studded night!

The CFDA Fashion Awards 2011 saw Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba and co. teaming up with top designers in a night of fabulous fashion...

The CFDA Fashion Awards 2011 winners were announced last night in an uber glamorous ceremony with style-icons Lady Gaga, Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba, The Olsens mingling with top designers Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung and co.

One of the hottest nights in the fashion calendar, the CFDA Fashion Awards 2011 celebrated all things design in a super stylish party in New York.

Scooping Fashion Icon Award Lady Gaga wowed in a typically off-the-wall look working a sheer body-stocking under a bodice topped off with vivid turquoise bobbed tresses.

Meanwhile, super-stylish A-listers at the bash included Jessica Alba in a stunning colour-block Diane von Furstenberg dress, Kirsten Dunst in a Patrick Ervell suit and The Olsens who were nominated for the Swarovski Award for Womenswear, working their own label The Row mixed up with a little Chanel.

Other celebs at the awards included Naomi Watts, Miranda Kerr, Liv Tyler, Gerard Butler and Lucy Liu.

Designers honoured for their work included Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler as Womenswear Designer of the Year, Alexander Wang as Accessory Designer of the Year, while the Swarovski Award for Womenswear went to Prabal Gurung.

And Hal Rubenstein from InStyle US was honoured with the coveted Eleanor Lambert Founders Award.

Congratulations all!

Full list of CFDA Fashion Award Winners

Womenswear Designer of the Year - Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Menwear Designer of the Year - Michael Bastian

Accessory Designer of the Year - Alexander Wang

Swarovski Award for Womenswear - Prabal Gurung

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award - Marc Jacobs

Fashion Icon Award - Lady Gaga

Eleanor Lambert Founders Award - Hal Rubenstein of InStyle

International Award - Phoebe Philo for Céline