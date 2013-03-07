Celebs take in the haute couture fashion shows

Katie Holmes, Olivia Palermo, Diane Kruger and Alexa Chung hit the Paris front rows to see the world’s most expensive dresses go on parade at Armani, Chanel and Giambattista Valli…

Paris played host to some of the world’s most fashionable stars yesterday as the autumn/winter haute couture collections hit the runways of top designers like Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel and Stephane Rolland.

Always a star attraction, Giorgio Armani welcomed the statuesque Cate Blanchett (clad in a red Armani pencil dress) and Katie Holmes (looking slick in all-black) to his Privé front row to watch the parade of Japanese-inspired creations, which included kimono-style tops and cropped silk trousers printed with bursting florals and set off with bloom-embellished fascinators designed by Philip Treacey.

Couture designs are traditionally very pricy, with some dresses fetching upwards of £70,000 because of the handmade craftsmanship that goes into them. We hope Armani’s patrons dug deep to own a piece of the Homage of the Japon collection, which will raise money for the Japan tsunami.

Meanwhile, leading lady Diane Kruger, fashionista Alexa Chung and little Elle Fanning were all front row, centre at Chanel. We wonder if they spotted any Oscar dresses in the mix?

But our very favourite celebrity spotting was Olivia Palermo, who dared to wear high street duds to the couture shows two days in a row. On Monday she chose a yellow chiffon Topshop dress to wear to the Giambattista Valli show and yesterday she opted for a floral fit-and-flare number by Zara for Stephane Rolland. Now that's a fashion statement!

By Maria Milano