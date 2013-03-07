Celebs loving the new Mulberry Fox family bag!

The great British wildlife took centre stage in Mulberry's delicious Autumn Winter collection and now the luxe label has brought out a new addition to its ever-expanding bag family - the Fox Lock.

Replacing the traditional Postman's Lock closure, the Fox Lock is a tiny fox's head and appears on limited edition Bayswater bags in Haircalf and also has its own family based on the classic satchel style of the Alexa.

And this latest It bag has a celeb following with Solange Knowles and DJ Sunday Girl spotted out and about with the arm-candy.

We're already lusting after the Fox Lock Bag in Nubuck.

