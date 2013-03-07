Celebs love Mulberry’s Carter bag!

Emma Watson and Kate Bosworth are just some of the Hollywood stars toting Mulberry’s new arm candy, the Carter

Already this year we’ve seen Mulberry’s Taylor and Polly Push Lock bags dangling from the stylish arms of celebrities the world over, from Olivia Palermo to Kate Middleton. But The Carter is about to blow them both out of the water with its impressive list of Hollywood fans.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON'S ROYAL TOUR STYLE!



Harry Potter princess Emma Watson, Kate Bosworth, Kirsten Dunst and supermodel Lily Donaldson are just a few of the stars stashing their essentials in this chain-strap handbag.

As with all Mulberry bags, there is a host of sizes to choose from: the Double Handle is roomy enough for work, the Camera Bag tucks neatly under your arm day or night and the Mini is dinkier but no less chic.

With its autumnal colour selection (black, tan or pumpkin) and chic choice of suede, croc nappa or snake embossed printed leathers, it’s the perfect city-meets-country handbag. No wonder it’s causing such a stir!

By Maria Milano